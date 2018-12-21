Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian cutting-edge frigate starts sea trials

Military & Defense
December 21, 17:38 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

During the trials, the shipbuilders will check the warship’s propulsion unit to electrical equipment and the navigation, damage control and crew rescue system

Admiral Kasatonov frigate

Admiral Kasatonov frigate

© Ruslan Shamukov/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, December 21. /TASS/. The second Project 22350 frigate Admiral Kasatonov built at the Severnaya Verf Shipyard in St. Petersburg in northwest Russia has entered sea trials, the Shipyard’s press office told TASS on Friday.

"The frigate Admiral Kasatonov has taken to the sea for trials. They will last until the New Year," the press office said.

During the trials, the shipbuilders will check the warship’s systems: from the propulsion unit to electrical equipment and the navigation, damage control and crew rescue system.

The frigate Fleet Admiral Kasatonov is the second (the first serial-produced) Project 22350 warship. The Project was developed by the Severnoye Design Bureau. The lead warship of this series, the Admiral Gorshkov, was delivered to the Navy in the summer of 2018 and the construction of two more frigates (the Admiral Golovko and the Admiral Isakov) continues at the slipways of the Severnaya Verf Shipyard in St. Petersburg.

Project 22350 frigates are expected to become the Russian Navy’s most advanced warships in their class. These frigates displace 4,500 tonnes and can develop a speed of 29 knots. They are armed with Oniks and Kalibr missiles and the Poliment-Redut air defense missile system.

