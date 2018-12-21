Russia’s defense ministry to sign long-term contract for modernized Tor-family systems

IZHEVSK, December 21. /TASS/. Russia’s defense ministry plans to sign in 2019 a long-term contract for Tor multiple missile launcher systems with the Izhevsk-based Kupol Electromechanical Plant, Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivorucho said on Friday.

"Next year, we plan to sign a big long-term contract (till 2027) for new Tor-family systems, including their Arctic modifications," he said, adding that work is continued to modernize these systems, including based on the experience of their combat use in Syria.

It was reported in November that the Russian defense ministry had already received the first batch of 12 Tor-M2DT systems.

Tor-M2DT is an Arctic modification of Tor-M2. It is designed for air and missile defense at battalion level. The weapon defends important administrative facilities, the first echelons of ground forces from air strikes by antiradar and cruise missiles, gliding air bombs, aircraft, helicopters and drones. It can operate automatically and in a manual regime. Tor controls the airspace and downs all air targets unidentified by friend-or-foe system. The weapon is mounted on a two-section prime mover for harsh Arctic conditions and can operate at air temperature of minus 50 degrees Centigrade. To increase cross-country capability the weapon is carried by unique tracked DT-30 undercarriage capable of floating and driving on all terrain. The weapon carries 16 vertically-launched antiaircraft missiles with a range of 12 km and an altitude of 10 thousand meters. The upgraded target detection station can expose stealth aircraft.