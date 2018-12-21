Polish president expects decision on US military base to be made in spring

WARSAW, December 21. /TASS/. Decisions concerning the establishment of a US military base in Poland will be made in the spring of 2019, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Friday.

"The expansion of the presence of allies in Poland, including the US, will definitely make our country and the entire region stronger," he said in an interview with the Wirtualna Polska portal. "I make no secret of the fact that we want it," the Polish president noted, adding that decisions on the matter might be made next spring.

"Our relations with the United States are very good at the moment. Donald Trump pays attention to how others contribute to the security budget. We do contribute and the US respects that," Duda said.

At a Washington press conference on September 18, he called on the US authorities to send more troops to Poland, which, according to him, was in the interest of both countries as it would help strength Poland’s security. Duda said that during his talks with US President Donald Trump, they both made jokes about establishing a permanent US military base in Poland and naming it "Fort Trump." Warsaw earlier expressed readiness to allocate $2 bln for setting up such a base. On the same day, Trump told reporters he was thoroughly studying the Polish president’s initiative.

The United States currently maintains about 3,500 troops in Poland on a rotating basis. About 1,000 NATO troops are also deployed to the country.