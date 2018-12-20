Putin warned US of dangerous consequences from arms control system breakdown, says expert

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin gave the United States to understand that the breakdown of the global arms control system is fraught with very dangerous consequences, a Russian expert said on Thursday after Putin’s traditional annual news conference.

"The president sent the US a signal that its deliberate actions to dismantle what has remained from the arms control system without offering something to replace it and without a serious Russian-US dialogue on issues of strategic stability are fraught with very dangerous consequences. Putin warned that the Russian-US arms race may have a quite material nature," Dmitry Suslov, an expert of the Valdai International Discussion Club and deputy director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies of the Higher School of Economics, told TASS.

"I made a conclusion that the president sounded quite realistic. He said that we have confrontational relations with the United States and these confrontational relations may heighten the threat of a nuclear war," he noted. "But, as a responsible great power, Russia remains open for dialogue and, naturally, the president expressed the hope that either with the [US President Donald] Trump administration or after the Trump administration the sides, as he put it, would shove off the bottom."

According to Suslov, the president put it quite clear that Russia is ready to discuss many matters with the United States but understands that it would not be easy to maintain contacts. "The Congress, Trumps’ opponents will keep on accusing Donald Trump. It is a reality because the United States continues to stay in a situation of a political civil war and it has an adverse effect on the Trump administration’s efficiency, especially in relations with Russia," he said.

Speaking at his traditional annual news agency earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned against lowering the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons, emphasizing that this would trigger a global disaster. In his words, some "analysts in the West are already voicing these ideas that there is nothing dangerous" about the use of small-yield nuclear warheads.

The Russian leader noted that the global deterrence system is going to pieces. Russia is not interested in fueling an arms race but only wants to keep the balance of forces, he stressed.