Pacific Fleet’s ships led by guided-missile cruiser Varyag enter port of Colombo

"Today a number of the Pacific Fleet’s combat ships, including the Order of Nakhimov guard guided-missile cruiser Varyag, large antisubmarine ship Admiral Panteleyev and the large sea tanker Boris Butoma, entered the port of Colombo (Sri Lanka) under the long voyage plan," the report says.

The Russian sailors met with representatives for the Russian embassy and the Sri Lankan Navy.

During the visit, which will last until December 24, official events will be held and supplies will be replenished. The Russian sailors will also visit places of interest and hold friendly sports matches with Sri Lankan sailors.