Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US to spend at least 5 years developing missiles similar to Sarmat, Kinzhal, says expert

Military & Defense
December 18, 21:06 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The head of the Center of Political and Military Research of the Lomonosov MSU’s School of World Politics reсalled that those are unique equipment pieces

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. The US would need at least 5 years to develop military equipment similar to Russia’s Sarmat and Kinzhal ballistic missile, as well as the Avangard system, head of the Center of Political and Military Research of the Lomonosov Moscow State University’s School of World Politics Yevgeny Buzhinsky stated.

"Sarmat, Avangard and Kinzhal are the type of equipment that no one else has yet. And according to public and semi-public data, the Americans would need at least 5-7 years to catch up with us, even though their programs receive much more generous funding. And they began much earlier than we did," Buzhinsky told reporters during the Russian Foreign Ministry’s annual board meeting.

Read also

Russian Aerospace Force to get over 140 advanced aircraft next year

According to him, new opportunities of the Russian military and defense complex have made it possible. "The rise of the capability of the [Russian] Armed Forces is impressive," he said, noting that while the US' military funding is much higher than Russia’s, Russia is able to maintain the status quo due to an effective use of funds.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
5
Latest cruise missile corvette accepted for service in Russian Navy
10
The Triumphant T-34: The legendary Soviet tank that crushed the Nazis
4
Fourth battalion of S-400 systems assumes combat duty in Crimea near border with Ukraine
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin: Russia’s advanced weapons will make those accustomed to militarist rhetoric think
2
Russia’s Defense Ministry refutes media reports on GRU chief’s death in Lebanon
3
Maduro announces signing of multi-billion dollar contracts with Russia
4
Press review: Russia to set up Caribbean base and meet Israeli brass to discuss Iran
5
Putin: US pullout from INF Treaty may ruin arms control system
6
Putin: Russia may create ground-based weapon systems if US quits INF Treaty
7
Russian strategic Tu-160 bomber test-fires 12 missiles
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT