US to spend at least 5 years developing missiles similar to Sarmat, Kinzhal, says expert

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. The US would need at least 5 years to develop military equipment similar to Russia’s Sarmat and Kinzhal ballistic missile, as well as the Avangard system, head of the Center of Political and Military Research of the Lomonosov Moscow State University’s School of World Politics Yevgeny Buzhinsky stated.

"Sarmat, Avangard and Kinzhal are the type of equipment that no one else has yet. And according to public and semi-public data, the Americans would need at least 5-7 years to catch up with us, even though their programs receive much more generous funding. And they began much earlier than we did," Buzhinsky told reporters during the Russian Foreign Ministry’s annual board meeting.

According to him, new opportunities of the Russian military and defense complex have made it possible. "The rise of the capability of the [Russian] Armed Forces is impressive," he said, noting that while the US' military funding is much higher than Russia’s, Russia is able to maintain the status quo due to an effective use of funds.