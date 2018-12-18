Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to set up air defense infrastructure in Arctic Ocean in 2019

Military & Defense
December 18, 18:44 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Wrangel Island and Cape Schmidt in the Chukchi Sea and Sredniy Island of the Severnaya Zemlya archipelago are the locations

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry will finish establishing the infrastructure for setting up air defense systems on the Wrangel Island (Arctic Ocean, Chukchi Sea), Sredniy Island (Arctic Ocean, the Severnaya Zemlya archipelago), and Cape Schmidt (Chukchi Sea) in 2019, Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu said at the ministry’s annual board meeting, where President Vladimir Putin was present.

"In 2019, we will finish establishing the infrastructure for placing the infrastructure of air defense radar units and air control centers on the Sredniy Island, the Wrangel Island and Cape Schmidt," Shoigu said.

He added that within the program of establishing the Arctic infrastructure, reconstruction works were conducted at the Severomorsk-1 airfield (Murmansk Region), such as renovating the landing strip, constructing launch pads and building residential buildings for military personnel. Similar works continue at the Temp airfield on the Kotelny Island (located between the Laptev Sea and the East Siberian Sea in the Russian Arctic).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Arctic today
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
5
Latest cruise missile corvette accepted for service in Russian Navy
10
The Triumphant T-34: The legendary Soviet tank that crushed the Nazis
4
Fourth battalion of S-400 systems assumes combat duty in Crimea near border with Ukraine
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin: Russia’s advanced weapons will make those accustomed to militarist rhetoric think
2
Russia’s Defense Ministry refutes media reports on GRU chief’s death in Lebanon
3
Maduro announces signing of multi-billion dollar contracts with Russia
4
Press review: Russia to set up Caribbean base and meet Israeli brass to discuss Iran
5
Putin: US pullout from INF Treaty may ruin arms control system
6
Putin: Russia may create ground-based weapon systems if US quits INF Treaty
7
Russian strategic Tu-160 bomber test-fires 12 missiles
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT