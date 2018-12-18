Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian strategic Tu-160 bomber test-fires 12 missiles

Military & Defense
December 18, 17:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The strategic Tu-160 missile-carrying bomber test-fired 12 Kh-101 missiles at the Pemboi practice range in November

Share
1 pages in this article
© Russian Defence Ministry's Press and Information Department/TASS

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. The strategic Tu-160 missile-carrying bomber test-fired 12 Kh-101 missiles at the Pemboi practice range in November, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at the ministry’s year-end board meeting attended by President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

Read also

Russian bombers destroy ‘enemy’ convoy during drills near Volga River

"In November, the strategic Tu-160 missile-carrying bomber that underwent modernization successfully test-fired 12 Kh-101 airborne cruise missiles at the Pemboi range located beyond the Polar Circle," the defense minister said.

The bomber made the salvo launch of missiles on the instruction of the Russian president, Shoigu said.

The Russian Armed Forces are building up their strike potential to counter the deployment of the US global missile shield, Russia’s defense chief said.

"The task set in 2017 to bring the strategic nuclear forces to the modern weaponry level of 82% has been fulfilled," the minister reported.

In particular, the forces got modernized aircraft in 2018: one Tu-160 and four Tu-95MS bombers, Shoigu said.

Russia is maintaining its strategic nuclear forces at the level that allows for guaranteed nuclear containment, the defense minister stressed.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Military drills
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
5
Latest cruise missile corvette accepted for service in Russian Navy
10
The Triumphant T-34: The legendary Soviet tank that crushed the Nazis
4
Fourth battalion of S-400 systems assumes combat duty in Crimea near border with Ukraine
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin: Russia’s advanced weapons will make those accustomed to militarist rhetoric think
2
Russia’s Defense Ministry refutes media reports on GRU chief’s death in Lebanon
3
Maduro announces signing of multi-billion dollar contracts with Russia
4
Press review: Russia to set up Caribbean base and meet Israeli brass to discuss Iran
5
Putin: US pullout from INF Treaty may ruin arms control system
6
Putin: Russia may create ground-based weapon systems if US quits INF Treaty
7
Russian strategic Tu-160 bomber test-fires 12 missiles
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT