Russia to hold strategic nuclear forces’ drills in 2019

MOSCOW, December 18./TASS/. The Russian strategic nuclear forces will hold the military exercise dubbed Grom (Thunder) next year, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu told the annual board meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry with the participation of President Vladimir Putin.

Focusing on the ministry’s plans for the next year, Shoigu said it plans to prepare and hold 18,500 different war games and drill trainings, including the command-and-staff exercise Center2019 and the Thunder exercise of the strategic nuclear forces.

Summing up the results of the year, the minister said the task set last year to bring the share of cutting edge weaponry in the strategic nuclear forces to 82% has been implemented. "The strategic nuclear forces are maintained at the level that guarantees nuclear deterrence," Shoigu said.