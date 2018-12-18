Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin hails rapid development of military education system in Russia

Military & Defense
December 18, 15:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The president recalled that more than 12,000 professionally trained officers have been assigned to the ground forces and the navy

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. The military education system in Russia has been rapidly developing, President Vladimir Putin said at the Russian Defense Ministry’s annual board meeting, summing up the year’s achievements.

According to him, more than 12,000 professionally trained officers have been assigned to the ground forces and the navy. "The selection of contracted soldiers has also improved: two-thirds of more than 60,000 people admitted to the armed forces this year have either college degrees or professional training," Putin added.

