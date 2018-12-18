Russia’s military branches, armed services developed in balanced way in 2018, says Putin

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. All of Russia’s military branches and armed services developed in 2018 in a balanced and planned way and the country’s nuclear triad became stronger, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"All of Russia’s military branches and armed services have been developing in a balanced way and have been supplied with up-to-date weapons and military hardware in line with the plans and the new state armaments program," Putin said at an enlarged board meeting of the Defense Ministry.

"The nuclear triad, which plays a key role in the maintenance of the global parity, obviously became stronger," the president added.