Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

How post-war Soviet counter-intelligence worked to usher in the USSR’s missile arsenal

Military & Defense
December 18, 13:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Military intelligence played a significant role in creating missile weapons in the USSR, according to Russia's top brass

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Military intelligence played a significant role in creating missile weapons in the USSR, Head of the Military Counter-Intelligence Department at Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) Colonel-General Nikolai Yuryev told TASS on the eve of the centenary of domestic military counter-intelligence.

In April 1945, military counter-intelligence officers noticed that US and UK intelligence agencies were displaying enhanced interest in the Third Reich’s ‘super-weapon.’ It became known that the Americans had found a large group of German scientists working on the missile program and were preparing to send them to the United States," Yuryev said.

Read also

Ten intelligence agencies ramp up efforts aimed at Russian military, says FSB

Among them was Doctor Helmut Grottrup, a key specialist in missile control systems and a close aide of V-2 Designer Wernher von Braun, he said.

"The staff of the Smersh [military counter-intelligence] department of the 260th motor rifle division managed to dissuade Grottrup’s wife first, who was a convinced anti-fascist, against leaving for the United States and, through her, the scientist himself. Soon Grottrup started to work jointly with Soviet specialists at the Institute Rabe set up in Nordhousen to gather information on Germany’s missile programs," the general said.

"With Grottrup’s help, over 150 German specialists were engaged in the work at the institute. And in July 1946, the counter-intelligence officers thwarted an attempt by Britain’s special services to recruit Grottrup, offeering him to continue work in Great Britain in exchange for "a long-term contract and splendid conditions."

By October 1946, the basic works in Nordhousen had been completed and a large amount of equipment and missile components, as well as 196 German missile specialists with their families had been brought to the territory of the USSR.

Subsequently, Grottrup took part in work led by renowned Soviet Rocket Engineer Sergei Korolyov to create the first serial-produced missile systems.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
5
Latest cruise missile corvette accepted for service in Russian Navy
10
The Triumphant T-34: The legendary Soviet tank that crushed the Nazis
4
Fourth battalion of S-400 systems assumes combat duty in Crimea near border with Ukraine
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin: Situation with Jehovah’s Witnesses requires additional analysis
2
Putin: Russia’s advanced weapons will make those accustomed to militarist rhetoric think
3
Press review: Russia to set up Caribbean base and meet Israeli brass to discuss Iran
4
Russian strategic Tu-160 bomber test-fires 12 missiles
5
Russian Aerospace Force to get over 140 advanced aircraft next year
6
Putin: Russia may create ground-based weapon systems if US quits INF Treaty
7
Avangard hypersonic missile systems to enter combat duty in Dombarovsky division in 2019
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT