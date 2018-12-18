Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s Defense Ministry refutes media reports on GRU chief’s death in Lebanon

Military & Defense
December 18, 12:17 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The BBC Russian Service reported earlier that the GRU chief died in Lebanon

Igor Sergun

Igor Sergun

© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry refuted media reports about the death of Director of Russia’s GRU military intelligence service Igor Sergun in January 2016 in Lebanon, calling this "conspiracy nonsense."

"The rumors, disseminated at the suggestion of the US Justice Department, that Hero of Russia Col. Gen. Igor Dmitrievich Sergun died on January 3, 2016 while in Lebanon are conspiracy nonsense. Igor Dmitrievich was in Russia in January 2016," the ministry said.

Read also
Igor Kostyukov

First naval officer nominated to head Russia’s GRU

Sergun died on January 3, 2016 at the age of 58. The Defense Ministry earlier reported that the general died at the FSB health resort Mosckvich near Moscow after a heart attack.

The BBC Russian Service reported that the GRU chief died in Lebanon. According to the report, Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn revealed this during the questioning by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Russia’s alleged meddling in the US election. The BBC did not provide any data confirming Flynn’s words.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the circumstances of Sergun’s death, saying this is up to the Defense Ministry to comment on the matter.

