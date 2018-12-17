Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Navy gets lead cruise missile corvette

Military & Defense
December 17, 16:16 UTC+3 KALININGRAD
Share
1 pages in this article

KALININGRAD, December 17. /TASS/. The Project 22800 lead missile corvette Mytishchi armed with Kalibr cruise missiles was accepted for service in the Russian Navy. The flag-raising ceremony aboard the warship was held in the Baltic Fleet’s main naval base of Baltiysk where it will operate, the Fleet’s press office told TASS on Monday.

"The Project 22800 newest small missile ship Mytishchi has been delivered to the Navy. The solemn ceremony of raising the St. Andrew’s flag for the first time was held aboard the warship built for the Baltic Fleet at the Pella Shipyard," the press office said.

By order of Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Vladimir Koroloyov, the missile corvette Mytishchi has been included in the Baltic Fleet’s combat structure, the press office said.

The lead missile corvette Mytishchi will operate in the naval base’s brigade of missile ships and boats.

Read also

Russia completes building infrastructure for Sarmat ICBMs

As was reported earlier, the warship completed state trials in the Baltic Sea and successfully held missile test-launches in the Barents Sea.

The Project 22800 ‘Karakurt’ warships have been designed by specialists of the Almaz design bureau and are being built for the Russian Navy. They displace about 800 tonnes and can develop a speed of over 30 knots. Overall, the Russian Navy is set to get 18 Karakurt-class corvettes.

These warships are green-water surface combatants that can accomplish missions in peacetime and wartime on their own and in interaction with other forces.

The corvettes of this class are distinguished by their high maneuverability and increased seaworthiness and their superstructures and the hull have been designed using the stealth technology.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
5
Latest cruise missile corvette accepted for service in Russian Navy
10
The Triumphant T-34: The legendary Soviet tank that crushed the Nazis
4
Fourth battalion of S-400 systems assumes combat duty in Crimea near border with Ukraine
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin: Russia’s advanced weapons will make those accustomed to militarist rhetoric think
2
Press review: Russia to set up Caribbean base and meet Israeli brass to discuss Iran
3
Russia’s Defense Ministry refutes media reports on GRU chief’s death in Lebanon
4
Russia's top brass: Military police service successfully established in Syria
5
US to look for new ways of neutralizing Russian strategic nuclear forces
6
Russian Aerospace Force to get over 140 advanced aircraft next year
7
Putin: Russia may create ground-based weapon systems if US quits INF Treaty
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT