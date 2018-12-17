Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to begin flight tests of Sarmat ICBM in nearest perspective

Military & Defense
December 17, 1:44 updated at: December 17, 2:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to Karakayev, the necessary infrastructure for the flight tests of Sarmat ICBM is being constructed at the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in north Russia

Share
1 pages in this article
Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile

Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile

© Press Service of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation/TASS

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Flight tests of the most advanced Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) will begin in "the nearest perspective," Strategic Missile Force Commander Colonel-General Sergei Karakayev said in an interview with Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

According to Karakayev, the necessary infrastructure for the flight tests of Sarmat ICBM is being constructed at the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in north Russia.

"Flight tests of the complex will start in the nearest perspective and its success will provide for the serial production of its components," he said.

The rearmament of the Russian Strategic Missile Forces with the most advanced Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile will begin with the the Uzhur-based strategic missile force division in 2021, Karakayev said.

"Wе plan to start the rearmament with this missile complex starting in 2021 in the Uzhur-based missile force division, which currently has in operation its predecessor - the Voyevoda missile complex," Karakayev said.

Russia is developing the Sarmat heavy intercontinental ballistic missile system to replace its most powerful Voyevoda ICBM. In 2018, the Sarmat successfully passed pop-up tests.

The RS-28 Sarmat is the Russian promising silo-based missile complex with the heavy liquid-propellant ICBM capable of carrying nuclear charges. Russia has been developing the Sarmat since the 2000s to replace the R-36M2 Voyevoda ICBM operational in the country’s Strategic Missile Force since 1988. It weighs about 200 tonnes and has a throw weight of about 10 tonnes.

According to earlier reports, the serial production of the Sarmat ICBM is expected to begin from 2020 and in 2021 the first regiment armed with this missile is expected to assume combat duty.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
5
Latest cruise missile corvette accepted for service in Russian Navy
10
The Triumphant T-34: The legendary Soviet tank that crushed the Nazis
4
Fourth battalion of S-400 systems assumes combat duty in Crimea near border with Ukraine
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Avangard hypersonic missile systems to enter combat duty in Dombarovsky division in 2019
2
US to look for new ways of neutralizing Russian strategic nuclear forces
3
Russia to begin flight tests of Sarmat ICBM in nearest perspective
4
Second launch of Progress freighter to ISS under three-hour scheme planned for March 2019
5
Pentagon chief avoids dialogue on INF Treaty with Russian defense minister - ministry
6
Russia, Iran prevented Western interference in Syrian conflict settlement - Assad
7
Anti-radiation food developed for Russia’s crewed lunar expedition
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT