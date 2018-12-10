Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Vice-Admiral Kostyukov appointed as chief of Russia's military intelligence — source

Military & Defense
December 10, 11:43 UTC+3

A source says vice-Admiral Igor Kostyukov has been appointed as the head of the main intelligence directorate (GRU) of Russia’s General Staff

Share
1 pages in this article
Vice-Admiral Igor Kostyukov, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Russia's Deputy Defense Minister Valery Gerasimov

Vice-Admiral Igor Kostyukov, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Russia's Deputy Defense Minister Valery Gerasimov

© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. A naval officer has for the first time been appointed chief of Russia’s military intelligence GRU. He is Vice-Admiral Igor Kostyukov, a source at the Russian Defense Ministry has told TASS.

"Vice-Admiral Igor Kostyukov, acting GRU chief, has been appointed as the head of the main intelligence directorate (GRU) of Russia’s General Staff," the source said.

TASS has obtained no official confirmation from the Kremlin’s press-service yet.

Kostyukov succeeded Igor Korobov, who died on November 21, 2018 after prolonged illness at 62 years of age.

According to open sources, Kostyukov was born on February 21, 1961. First, he was trained as a naval officer. Later he graduated from the Military-Diplomatic Academy and served at the main intelligence directorate GRU. As one of Russia’s military intelligence chiefs, participated in commanding the military operation in Syria.

For courage and heroism displayed in coping with his military duty was awarded the title of Hero of Russia. At the end of December 2016 he was included in the United States’ sanction list for actions related with "subversion of democracy" in the United States, and in September 2018, in the US sanction list for alleged intervention in the 2016 presidential election.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
5
Latest cruise missile corvette accepted for service in Russian Navy
10
The Triumphant T-34: The legendary Soviet tank that crushed the Nazis
4
Fourth battalion of S-400 systems assumes combat duty in Crimea near border with Ukraine
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Navy to get advanced aircraft in 2021-2030
2
Kremlin slams rumors about Russia’s alleged involvement in France’s Yellow Vests
3
Experts: Russia ranked second among world's 100 largest arms producers
4
Turkey ready to take Khashoggi case to international court
5
Film stars Thurman, Jovovich and Delon are honorary ambassadors of fencing
6
Greek Foreign Ministry comments on Tsipras’s visit to Moscow
7
Russian diplomat comments on relations with US
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT