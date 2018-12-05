Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Countries hosting US systems to become targets for Russia if US leaves INF — General Staff

Military & Defense
December 05, 13:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Donald Trump’s statement on the US plans to leave the arms control treaty will negatively affect global strategic stability, Valery Gerasimov stated

Share
1 pages in this article
MK 41 vertical launching system

MK 41 vertical launching system

© wikimedia.org/Hpeterswald

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. The countries hosting US missile systems will become targets for Russia in case of the US withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, Chief of Russia’s General Staff Valery Gerasimov told a briefing for foreign military attaches on Wednesday.

"Taking into consideration that official representatives of foreign military agencies are in the hall, I would like to send a message to your leadership that if the INF Treaty is violated, we won’t leave this unanswered," Gerasimov said.

"As military professionals, you should understand that not the US territory, but the countries hosting US systems with intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles will become targets for Russia’s retaliatory steps," Gerasimov said.

According to Gerasimov, Trump’s statement on the US plans to leave the arms control treaty will negatively affect global strategic stability. "We view this as a very dangerous step, which can negatively influence both European security and strategic stability in general," Gerasimov stressed.

The general noted that the US is placing the responsibility for violating the INF Treaty on Russia’s shoulders, but the real situation is different. "The accusations against Russia are an attempt to disguise the true situation."

The real situation is that since 2000 Russia has been calling on Washington to stop the practice of using target-missiles, simulating ballistic missiles of intermediate and shorter range when testing the anti-ballistic missile system, what is prohibited by the treaty," Gerasimov explained.

Read also

US, NATO give Russia 'last chance' to save INF Treaty

The US MK 41 vertical launching systems deployed to Romania and Poland can launch intermediate-range cruise missiles, what is a "direct violation" of commitments under the INF Treaty, he said.

In late October, US President Donald Trump said that Washington would withdraw from the INF Treaty because Russia had allegedly violated it.

The INF deal was concluded on December 8, 1987, and took effect on June 1, 1988. It applies to deployed and non-deployed ground-based missiles of intermediate range (1,000-5,000 kilometers) and shorter range (500-1,000 kilometers). In recent years, Washington has repeatedly accused Russia of violating the treaty. Moscow strongly dismissed the accusations and voiced its own counterclaims against Washington’s non-compliance.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Donald Trump
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
The Triumphant T-34: The legendary Soviet tank that crushed the Nazis
4
Fourth battalion of S-400 systems assumes combat duty in Crimea near border with Ukraine
15
Russian Marines: 'Victory is wherever we are!'
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia boosting its nuclear forces’ potential due to US missile shield
2
Peresvet combat lasers enter duty with Russia’s armed forces
3
Press review: Moscow not sending envoy to NATO and backs out of supplying missiles to Baku
4
Putin slams Poroshenko’s attempt to contact him on phone as pre-election stunt
5
Countries hosting US systems to become targets for Russia if US leaves INF — General Staff
6
Russia not to leave US withdrawal from INF Treaty unanswered, says General Staff
7
Russia’s Ilyushin aircraft company offers Il-96 jet to Argentina
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT