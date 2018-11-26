Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukrainian ships detained in Black Sea delivered to Kerch port

Military & Defense
November 26, 8:47 UTC+3 SIMFEROPOL

Three Ukrainian military servicemen who sustained minor wounds have received medical care

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

All three Ukrainian Navy vessels that violated Russia’s border detained in Black Sea

SIMFEROPOL, November 26. /TASS/. Three Ukrainian Navy vessels, which violated Russia’s state border and were detained in the Black Sea are being delivered to the port of Kerch (a city in eastern Crimea), Anton Lozovoy, an officer of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) State Border Directorate for Crimea, said in a video commentary on Monday.

"All three vessels have been detained and are being delivered to the port of Kerch," he said.

According to Lozovoy, three Ukrainian military servicemen who sustained minor wounds have received medical care.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
15
Bahrain International Air Show 2018: Spectacular aerobatics soaring sky-high
13
Weapons and equipment of Russian chemical defense troops
14
The sky's the limit: 12th Airshow China takes off in Zhuhai
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
All three Ukrainian Navy vessels that violated Russia’s border detained in Black Sea
2
Passage through Kerch Strait open for civil vessels after Ukraine’s provocation
3
Ukraine’s army put on full combat alert - Defense Ministry
4
Tokyo does not change its stance on peace treaty with Russia - Japanese PM
5
Nearly 30 ships, support vessels to be built for Russia’s Navy in 2019
6
Russian planes destroy militants who shelled Aleppo with chemical munitions - top brass
7
Three Ukrainian warships intrude into Russia’s territorial waters – FSB
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT