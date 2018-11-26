Ukrainian ships detained in Black Sea delivered to Kerch port

SIMFEROPOL, November 26. /TASS/. Three Ukrainian Navy vessels, which violated Russia’s state border and were detained in the Black Sea are being delivered to the port of Kerch (a city in eastern Crimea), Anton Lozovoy, an officer of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) State Border Directorate for Crimea, said in a video commentary on Monday.

"All three vessels have been detained and are being delivered to the port of Kerch," he said.

According to Lozovoy, three Ukrainian military servicemen who sustained minor wounds have received medical care.