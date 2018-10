Russian defense minister arrives in Singapore on official visit

SINGAPORE, October 19. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has arrived in Singapore on an official visit.

"During his stay in Singapore, the Russian defense minister will attend the 5th Defense Ministers’ Meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and ASEAN eight Dialogue Partners," Rossiyana Markovskaya, Shoigu’s spokeswoman, told reporters.

Besides, Shoigu is scheduled to hold talks with Singaporean Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen.

On October 18-19, Russia’s defense minister paid official visits to Mongolia and China.