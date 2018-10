TASHKENT, October 19. /TASS/. Russia is prepared for launching joint weapons manufacturing projects in Uzbekistan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"We are ready to develop military-technical cooperation - not just supplies of weapons and modern military hardware, but also joint manufacturing of this hardware at Uzbekistan’s industrial enterprises," Putin said at Russian-Uzbek talks.

He recalled that Russia was selling weapons to Uzbekistan at domestic prices.