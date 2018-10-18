Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia's defense chief arrives in China

Military & Defense
October 18, 13:26 UTC+3 BEIJING

Shoigu arrived in China from Mongolia, where he had been on an official visit

BEIJING, October 18. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has arrived in China on an official visit.

Pentagon identifies Russia, China as threats to cybersecurity — media

"In Beijing, Shoigu and the deputy chief of China’s Central Military Council, Zhang Youxia, on October 19 will co-chair the 23rd meeting of the joint inter-governmental commission for military-technical cooperation," the Russian defense minister’s spokeswoman, Rossiyana Markovskaya, told the media.

The two sides plan to summarize the results of activities over the past year and identify priority tasks in developing military-technical cooperation in the forthcoming period.

"The session will end with the signing of a protocol that will determine the priority cooperation guidelines and specify ways of implementing the identified projects," Markovskaya said. Shoigu arrived in China from Mongolia, where he had been on an official visit.

Persons
Sergey Shoigu
