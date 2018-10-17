Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia hopes to reach agreement on re-equipment of Egypt’s Mistral-carriers soon

Military & Defense
October 17, 21:03 UTC+3 SOCHI

Moscow hopes that the agreements on re-equipment of Egypt's Mistral-class helicopter carriers and on supplies of Ka-52 helicopters to Egypt will be reached in the near future

Share
1 pages in this article

SOCHI, October 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Service for Military Technical Cooperation hopes that the agreements on re-equipment of Egypt's Mistral-class helicopter carriers and on supplies of Ka-52 helicopters to Egypt will be reached in the near future.

Read also

Putin, al-Sisi sign strategic cooperation treaty

"We are negotiating. It is such a serious topic, now we have an active stage of talks," he said, answering the question when it is expected to reach agreements on the supply of communication equipment and helicopters for the Egyptian Mistral helicopter carriers. "We hope to reach an agreement soon," he said without mentioning specific dates.

In late August Alexander Mikheyev, head of Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport said that the company will start talks on Kamov Ka-52K helicopters for Egypt after the completion of the consultations on the delivery of equipment for Mistral helicopter carriers.

The Mistral helicopter carriers, which Egypt bought in 2016, were initially intended for Russia. In 2011, France started building two Mistral helicopter carriers on order from the Russian Navy. The first ship was named Vladivostok and the second got the name of Sevastopol. However, in November 2014, French President Francois Hollande suspended the contract over developments in Ukraine and sanctions imposed on Russia.

The contract was cancelled in the summer of 2015. As a result, Paris paid Moscow 949.7 million euros in compensation and the helicopter carriers were subsequently sold to Egypt. Cairo earlier declined the offer to furnish the Mistral helicopter carriers with European or American helicopters. Russia later offered Egypt modern armament, electronic warfare and communications systems for installing them on the Mistrals.

The Ka-52K Katran attack helicopter is a ship-based version of the baseline Ka-52. Unlike the baseline model, the Ka-52K has folding main rotor blades and folding stub wings. The helicopter has reinforced landing gear and can fire anti-ship missiles and a wide range of other guided and unguided air-launched weapons.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Russia's rotorcraft industry turns 70: How the historic helicopter sector took off
5
Second Lada class submarine launched in St. Petersburg
15
Russian, Chinese militaries put their power on display in dramatic drills
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
The Crimean college tragedy: What we know so far
2
Crimean college attack
3
Medvedev warns West cannot sway Moscow’s stance by stoking anti-Russian hysteria
4
Saakashvili approved preparations for attempt to kill Patarkatsishvili, prosecutors say
5
Poroshenko offers condolences to "Ukrainians who lost children, relatives" in Kerch
6
Trade between Russia and Uzbekistan may reach $5 bln in 2019
7
Russia’s three organizations agree to develop artificial intellect in Arctic
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT