Russia’s large anti-submarine ship ends visit to Mozambique

MURMANSK, October 17. /TASS/. The crew of the Northern Fleet’s large anti-submarine ship Severomorsk has ended a business call at the port of Pemba in Mozambique and continued to perform its long-voyage tasks in the Indian Ocean, the fleet’s press service reported on Wednesday.

"The visit of the Russian ship to Mozambique was held under the plan of international military cooperation of the Russian Defense Ministry," the press service reported.

The business call of the Russian seamen lasted as usual, with usual events. On the first day a ceremonial meeting with Russian Ambassador to Mozambique Alexander Surikov was held on board the Severomorsk. Then tours to the ship were organized for military officials and Mozambican residents. More than 100 people visited the ship.

During the call the Northern Fleet’s sailors played friendly football, volleyball and futsal matches with Mozambican servicemen. The Russians won the futsal and volleyball matches, but lost in the football match. The Severomorsk crew also toured through Pemba’s historical places and places of interest. After leaving Mozambique’s territorial waters the crew trained to search, detect location and attack an "enemy submarine."

Under the plan the Severomorsk will carry out several business calls at ports of the Asian and African states. The ship will visit Madagascar next.

During the voyage the ship called at three foreign ports and covered more than 18,500 nautical miles.