Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Observers from 13 countries invited to Russia-Egypt anti-terror drills

Military & Defense
October 15, 13:44 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The basic phase of the "Defenders of Friendship-2018" drills will be held on October 24-26

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexandr Ryumin/TASS

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Military observers from 13 countries will observe the Russian-Egyptian ‘Defenders of Friendship-2018’ anti-terror drills, the press office of Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

Gallery
9 photo

Russia-Egypt first anti-terrorism drills

"At the invitation of the Egyptian side, representatives of the defense ministries from the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the State of Kuwait, Bahrein, Oman, Sudan, Jordan, Greece, Cyprus, Serbia, the Republic of Belarus, Armenia and Kazakhstan have been invited to observe the drills of airborne forces of Russia and Egypt," the press office said.

Official events on the occasion of receiving Russian paratroopers and the commencement of the joint drills were held the other day on the territory of the military base of an Egyptian Special Operations battalion.

The basic phase of the ‘Defenders of Friendship-2018’ drills will be held on October 24-26. Overall, the maneuvers will involve over 400 paratroopers from both countries, more than 15 helicopters and aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Force and the Egyptian Air Force, and also six Russian BMD-2 and BTR-D armored vehicles that will be air-dropped using Russian-made parachutes.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Military drills
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Russia's rotorcraft industry turns 70: How the historic helicopter sector took off
5
Second Lada class submarine launched in St. Petersburg
15
Russian, Chinese militaries put their power on display in dramatic drills
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Baltic fleet vessels finish long-term mission in Mediterranean
2
S-300 deployment in Syria to make region more stable, says top diplomat
3
Press review: UK wants more sanctions against Moscow and Russia attracts global investors
4
Observers from 13 countries invited to Russia-Egypt anti-terror drills
5
EU foreign ministers back sanctions for chemical weapons use
6
Russian diplomat: those accusing Russia of cyberattack will soon apologize for provocation
7
Belarusian president opposes split in Orthodox Christianity
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT