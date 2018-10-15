Russian Defense Ministry’s experts to inspect firing ranges in Croatia and Ireland

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russian military experts will hold inspections of firing ranges on the territories of Croatia and Ireland between October 15 and 18, Defense Ministry’s Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star) newspaper reported.

"In the period between October 15 and 18, Russian military inspectors will be on its mission on the territories of two European countries - Croatia and Ireland - within the frames of the 2011 Vienna Document on the implementation of confidence and security building measures," the daily stated.

According to the newspaper, the Russian experts were set to inspect an area of approximately 16,000 square meters (almost 4 acres) in Croatia and a territory of 15,000 square meters (3.7 acres) in Ireland.

"The inspection is held to determine the scale of possible military training activities, or their absence, with the officially reported areas," the article reads.

The Russian inspectors are scheduled to visit firing ranges, military training centers and will be also provided with data on military detachments’ formations on the areas at the issue in Croatia and Ireland.