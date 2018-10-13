Russian Tu-95MS strategic bomber makes demonstration flight in CSTO drills in Kyrgyzstan

KANT AIRBASE /Kyrgyzstan/, October 13. /TASS/. A Russian Tupolev Tu-95MS strategic missile-carrying bomber has performed a demonstration flight over the Edelveis practice range in Kyrgyzstan where the final stage of the Interaction-2018 drills of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is underway.

The strategic bomber was accompanied by a pair of Sukhoi Su-30SM multipurpose fighter jets from the Air Force of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the press office of Russia’s Central Military District reported.

The Interaction-2018 drills of the CSTO Collective Rapid Reaction Forces are underway at the Edelveis practice range in Kyrgyzstan on October 10-13. They involve more than 1,600 troops from six countries: Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan, and also about 300 pieces of military hardware and 40 aircraft and helicopters.

The Russian contingent in the Interaction-2018 drills is represented by a separate motorized infantry (mountain) brigade of the Central Military District based in Tuva, the Airborne Force and Special Operations forces.