Russian defense chief arrives in Uzbekistan to attend CIS defense ministers’ council

TASHKENT, October 11. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has arrived in Tashkent, where he will take part in the session of the Council of CIS Defense Ministers, Shoigu’s Press Secretary Rossiyana Markovskaya told reporters on Thursday.

"On October 12, a session of the Council of CIS Defense Ministers will take place in Tashkent under the chairmanship of Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu. Delegations of defense ministries of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will participate in the event," Markovskaya said.

According to her, the ministers will discuss the issues of multilateral cooperation in the sphere of security and defense. "It is planned to take stock and agree on joint events for the next year, including those dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War," the press secretary stressed.

She also informed that the parties would exchange opinions on the situation in the Asia-Pacific Region, and priority goals for combating international terrorism.