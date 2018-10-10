Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia's Defense Ministry plans to hold drills with participation of foreign states

Military & Defense
October 10, 20:01 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The ministry vows to continue to develop military cooperation with foreign states

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry is planning to build on the experience of military cooperation with foreign states gained during the Vostok-2018 military drills, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu stated on Wednesday, commenting on the outcomes of the drills that took place on September 11-17.

Read also

China's Defense Ministry hails Vostok-2018 military drills

According to him, the participation of the Chinese People's Liberation Army and the Mongolian Armed Forces gave the drills an international status.

"This is our first experience of military training activities on such a scale with the participation of foreign states. Of course, we will continue to develop this area of military cooperation, which facilitates stability and security growth in the Eurasian area," Shoigu said.

The massive Vostok-2018 exercise took place from September 11 to 17 under the command of Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu on the soil and in the waters of Russia’s Far East and in the neighboring waters of the Pacific Ocean. About 300,000 service members participated in the drills, as well as more than 1,000 planes, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles, along with as many as 36,000 tanks, armored fighting vehicles and other cars, and up to 80 ships and support vessels. Chinese and Mongolian armed forces also took part in one of the drills’ stages.

Military drills
