Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian defense chief calls Vostok-2018 drills’ transparency ‘unprecedented’

Military & Defense
October 10, 15:45 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Sergey Shoigu noted that the drills were covered by 326 Russian and foreign media outlets

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexei Druzhinin/Press Service of the Russian President/TASS

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Russia’s strategic Vostok-2018 maneuvers in September were unprecedented in terms of transparency, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"I stress that the maneuvers were unprecedented in terms of their transparency. The international community had been provided all information beforehand on their plot and participants," Shoigu said, summing up the exercises.

Briefings were held at the Russia-NATO Council, at a forum of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and also for foreign military attaches, Shoigu said. Special notifications were sent via the OSCE channels.

"Shortly before the beginning of maneuvers, the top brass had informed more than 80 foreign military attaches and 187 journalists about the goals and tasks of the upcoming steps of troops and forces," the minister said.

The drills were covered by 326 Russian and foreign media outlets, according to Shoigu. Live TV broadcast of combat actions and review of troops was held from the Tsugol training ground in the Far East’s Transbaikal Region. A total of 87 observers from 59 countries monitored the drills.

The large-scale Vostok-2018 exercises ran on September 11-17 under the command of the Russian defense minister on the soil and in the waters of Russia’s Far East and in the neighboring waters of the Pacific Ocean. A total of 300,000 Russian servicemen took part in the maneuvers, as well as more than 1,000 planes, helicopters and drones, along with as many as 36,000 tanks, armored fighting vehicles and other vehicles, and up to 80 ships and support vessels.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Shoigu
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Russia's rotorcraft industry turns 70: How the historic helicopter sector took off
5
Second Lada class submarine launched in St. Petersburg
15
Russian, Chinese militaries put their power on display in dramatic drills
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Three Russian S-300PM battalion sets delivered to Syria free of charge — source
2
America violating gun copyrights? Kalashnikov unaware of US aim to replicate Russian arms
3
Russia to expose US chemical weapons provocations against Syria, says official
4
Deals on Syria’s Idlib demilitarized zone adhered to, says top diplomat
5
Kremlin does not prepare amendments to Russian Constitution
6
Legendary Italian film score composer to perform in Russia ahead of his 90th birthday
7
S-300 to impede Israeli Air Force flights over Syria, says analyst
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT