Russia, Japan navy commanders discuss security in Asia Pacific

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Issues of maritime security in the Asian Pacific region were in focus of a meeting between Russian Navy Commander Vladimir Korolev and Chief of Staff of the Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) Katsutoshi Kawano in Russia’s St. Petersburg, Igor Dygalo, spokesman for the Russian Navy, said on Tuesday.

"The sides noted the increased level of the Russian-Japanese military cooperation and their preparedness to discuss the most pressing issues of cooperation between the two countries at sea. The sides agreed that this cooperation should be focused on joint efforts to ensure maritime security in the Asia Pacific region," he said.

The sides noted that visits by Russian Navy ships to Japanese ports have become a tradition. Thus, ships of the Russian Pacific Fleet called at Japan’s Hakodate port on October 4 through 7. The visit was timed to the celebration of the 160th anniversary of the opening of a Russian consulate in Japan. "The Russian and the Japanese sides agreed that such exchange visits give a chance to Russian and Japanese seamen to know each other better and to learn more about the countries’ cultures and traditions," Dygalo said.

The meeting was held at the Admiralty building which houses the Russian Navy command. Later in the day, the Japanese delegation will visit the Nakhimov naval school and the Boiky corvette.

On Monday, Kawano held talks with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov.