Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

First flight of modernized Tu-22 bomber postponed — source

Military & Defense
October 09, 8:06 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The first flight of modernized long-range bomber Tu-22M3M has been postponed until the end of October or start of November, a source says

Share
1 pages in this article
© Photo from video/press service of the Russian Defense Ministry/TASS

Read also

New bomber Tupolev-22M3M presented in Kazan

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The first flight of modernized long-range bomber Tu-22M3M has been postponed until the end of October or start of November, a source in the military-defense complex told TASS on Tuesday.

"There is a delay in the first flight of Tu-22M3M, the aircraft is not ready for it yet. In the best case scanrio, the aircraft will first fly at the end of October or beginning of November," the source said.

The source added that "testing of compatibility of elements of the aircraft's artificial intelligence continues on the ground." "This work will probably continue for the next few weeks," he added.

TASS does not have official confirmation of the information provided by the source.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian defense industry
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Russia's rotorcraft industry turns 70: How the historic helicopter sector took off
5
Second Lada class submarine launched in St. Petersburg
15
Russian, Chinese militaries put their power on display in dramatic drills
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Three Russian S-300PM battalion sets delivered to Syria free of charge — source
2
S-300 to impede Israeli Air Force flights over Syria, says analyst
3
Israel trying to show that S-300 in Syria did not change balance of powers, expert says
4
First flight of modernized Tu-22 bomber postponed — source
5
Emergency regime declared in Russia's Far East after road bridge collapsed on railway
6
Press review: Russia, India ink milestone S-400 deal and NATO trains Kiev to battle Russia
7
Medvedev approves draft agreement on Defense Ministry representative office in CAR
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT