First flight of modernized Tu-22 bomber postponed — source

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The first flight of modernized long-range bomber Tu-22M3M has been postponed until the end of October or start of November, a source in the military-defense complex told TASS on Tuesday.

"There is a delay in the first flight of Tu-22M3M, the aircraft is not ready for it yet. In the best case scanrio, the aircraft will first fly at the end of October or beginning of November," the source said.

The source added that "testing of compatibility of elements of the aircraft's artificial intelligence continues on the ground." "This work will probably continue for the next few weeks," he added.

TASS does not have official confirmation of the information provided by the source.