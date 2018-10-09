Medvedev approves draft agreement on Defense Ministry representative office in CAR

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has approved the draft agreement with the government of the Central African Republic (CAR) about opening a representative office of the Russian Defense Ministry in the African country. The relevant document was published on the official web portal of legal information on Monday.

"To approve the draft agreement proposed by the Russian Defense Ministry and coordinated with the Russian Foreign Ministry and other relevant federal executive authorities... on establishing a representative office of the Russian Defense Ministry at the Ministry of National Defense and Restructuring of the Army of the Central African Republic," the document said.

The Russian prime minister ordered the Russian Defense Ministry to hold talks with CAR representatives and sign a document upon reaching an agreement.

The draft agreement was put forward with the aim of providing assistance to CAR in the issues of military and military-technical cooperation, as well as ensuring the activities of Russian military specialists in the African country on assisting in restructuring the country's Armed Forces, providing training on using and repairing the military equipment delivered by Russia. The maintenance of the representative office of the Russian Defense Ministry will be financed by the Russian side, the document added.

The agreement comes into force on the date of its signing and does not have an expiration date.