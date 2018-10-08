Aviation drills with participation of NATO kick off in Ukraine

KIEV, October 8. /TASS corr. Igor Yashkin/. The international aviation exercises "Clear Sky-2018" kicked off at the Starokonstatinov airfield in western Ukraine (the Khmelnitsky Region), the Ukrainian Defense Ministry informed. NATO forces are set to participate in the drills.

The exercises will be held until October 19, with the participation of Belgium, the UK, Denmark, Estonia, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania and the US.

"The personnel and the aircrafts of the Ukrainian Air Force were redeployed to the Starokonstantinov airfield. A significant event was the arrival of the F-15 aircrafts of the 144th Fighter Wing of the California Air National Guard," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stated.

According to the ministry, the aim of the exercise is "to raise the level of the crews’ preparedness during the performance of tactical tasks, and to raise compatibility with the air forces of the US and other NATO member states.".