Russia’s military drills focus solely on defense, minister says

Military & Defense
October 08, 19:05 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The statement came at the meeting of the defence ministers of Russia and Japan

© Vyacheslav Prokofiev /TASS

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russia’s military drills, including the strategic Vostok-2018 maneuvers, are aimed solely at defending its territory, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at a meeting with Chief of the Joint Staff of the Japanese Self-Defense Forces Admiral Katsutoshi Kawano on Monday.

"We invited your observers and your attaches to the Vostok-2018 drills. Unfortunately, we did not see your presence and your participation in these maneuvers. We hope that further on we will be able to show the entire peaceful tone of our drills aimed solely at defending the frontiers of our country," Shoigu said.

Russia heard the Japanese side’s proposals and did not involve the territory of the Kuril Islands in the Vostok-2018 drills, Shoigu said. "So, we have something to discuss," he added.

Under the guidance of the leaders of both countries, cross years of Russia and Japan were officially opened in May this year in Moscow, the Russian defense chief said.

In September, a new meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was held on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Shoigu said.

In Shoigu’s opinion, the Russian-Japanese consultations of the defense and foreign ministers in the "two plus two" format were held successfully, along with a bilateral meeting of the defense chiefs from both countries on July 31.

Shoigu thanked his Japanese counterpart for a warm welcome accorded in December last year to the delegation of the Russian Defense Ministry led by Chief of Russia’s General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov.

Six years have passed since the previous visit by the chief of the Joint Staff of the Japanese Self-Defense Forces, Shoigu noted.

"This is a very long term. We pin big hopes on the upcoming talks," the Russian defense chief said.

The previous visit by the chief of the Joint Staff of the Japanese Self-Defense Forces (General Shigeru Iwasaki) was held on June 26-28, 2012.

Persons
Sergey Shoigu
