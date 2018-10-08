Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Upgraded radar stations assume combat duty in Volga area

Military & Defense
October 08, 11:50 UTC+3 SAMARA

Modernized medium- and high-altitude radar stations have assumed combat duty in the Samara Region in the Volga area

SAMARA, October 8. /TASS/. Modernized medium- and high-altitude radar stations have assumed combat duty in the Samara Region in the Volga area, the press office of the Central Military District reported on Monday.

Russia to develop advanced radio-photonic radars for 6th-generation fighter jets

"Modernized Gamma-S1M and Nebo-UM radar stations have assumed combat duty in an air defense formation of the Central Military District in the Samara Region," the press office said.

The radar systems are designed to detect, locate and track various air targets: from aircraft to cruise and other missiles, including small-size, hypersonic and ballistic weapons. The radar stations have a maximum operating range of up to 600 km.

The radars’ equipment allows identifying an object’s state affiliation and transmitting data to a command post or air defense systems. Besides, the radar stations are capable of finding jamming sources and determining their location. Radar crews have undergone training to learn to operate new weapon systems.

