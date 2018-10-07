Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Pacific Fleet ships leave Japan after three-day visit

Military & Defense
October 07, 13:21 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian sailors took part in a ceremony to mark the 160th anniversary of opening Russia’s first consulate in Japan and also held friendly sports competitions with Japanese sailors

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Russia’s Pacific Fleet task force, consisting of the Varyag missile cruiser, on Sunday wrapped up its visit to the port of Hakodate and left Japan, Fleet’s Spokesman Captain 2nd rank Nikolai Voskresensky said.

"Today a detachment of the Pacific Fleet warships wrapped up the program of a business visit to the Hakodate port on Japan’s Island of Hokkaido and left the naval base of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force," a statement said.

According to the press service, the task force also includes the Admiral Panteleyev large anti-submarine ship and the Boris Butoma large sea tanker.

Over the three days of the visit, the Russian sailors took part in a ceremony to mark the 160th anniversary of opening Russia’s first consulate in Japan and also held friendly sports competitions with Japanese sailors. Besides, mutual visits to the warships were held.

The task force continues fulfilling its mission in the Asia-Pacific Region, Voskresensky said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
A Just Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Russia's rotorcraft industry turns 70: How the historic helicopter sector took off
5
Second Lada class submarine launched in St. Petersburg
15
Russian, Chinese militaries put their power on display in dramatic drills
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Second pipelay ship begins work on Nord Stream 2 in German waters
2
Italy’s Berlusconi to meet with Putin to wish him happy birthday
3
Russia’s Nurmagomedov may lose UFC title in case of lengthy suspension
4
Putin turns 66: birthday not a reason for having a rest
5
Serbian president, other leaders congratulate Putin on his birthday
6
Explosion in Moldova’s capital entails casualties - Interior Ministry
7
Russia’s Pacific Fleet ships leave Japan after three-day visit
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT