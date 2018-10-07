Russia’s Pacific Fleet ships leave Japan after three-day visit

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Russia’s Pacific Fleet task force, consisting of the Varyag missile cruiser, on Sunday wrapped up its visit to the port of Hakodate and left Japan, Fleet’s Spokesman Captain 2nd rank Nikolai Voskresensky said.

"Today a detachment of the Pacific Fleet warships wrapped up the program of a business visit to the Hakodate port on Japan’s Island of Hokkaido and left the naval base of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force," a statement said.

According to the press service, the task force also includes the Admiral Panteleyev large anti-submarine ship and the Boris Butoma large sea tanker.

Over the three days of the visit, the Russian sailors took part in a ceremony to mark the 160th anniversary of opening Russia’s first consulate in Japan and also held friendly sports competitions with Japanese sailors. Besides, mutual visits to the warships were held.

The task force continues fulfilling its mission in the Asia-Pacific Region, Voskresensky said.