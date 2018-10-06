Serbian defense minister sums up results of joint Russian-Serbian air drills

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. The Serbian Minister of Defense Aleksandar Vulin has attended the final episode of the joint Russian-Serbian tactical flight exercise BARS-2018 to sum up the result of the drills, Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

"Such drills are very important for the Serbian Armed Forces and all Serbian citizens. During those drills, each participant from Russia and Serbia can learn something new. I hope we will be able to scale up the exercise, and raise the number of equipment items and servicemembers in the future," the ministry quoted Vulin as saying.

Russian and Serbian military pilots trained in joint crews of MiG-29 fighter jets and Mi-8 helicopters on the territory of Serbia. All in all, up to ten planes of the Serbian Air Force and Air Defense were involved. Around 50 flights were performed with flight hours totaling over 25.