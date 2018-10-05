Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia, Madagascar sign agreement on military cooperation

Military & Defense
October 05, 20:26 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The agreement was signed during the visit of the Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, who was received by Prime Minister of Madagascar Christian Ntsay

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Russia and Madagascar have signed an intergovernmental agreement on military cooperation, the press service of the Russian defense ministry said on Friday.

The agreement was signed during the visit of Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Lieutenant General Yevgeny Burdinsky who was received by Prime Minister of Madagascar Christian Ntsay.

"The meeting yielded an agreement between the governments of Russia and Madagascar on military cooperation," the Russian defense ministry said.

Burdinsky and Ntsay discussed issues of regional security and areas of cooperation between the two countries’ armed forces.

Burdinsky visited a number of units of Madagascar’s army, familiarized himself with its structure, weapons and hardware.

