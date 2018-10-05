S-300 supplies to Syria aimed at no third countries, says Russian senior diplomat

RHODES, October 5. /TASS/. Supplies of Russian S-300 missile defense systems are not aimed at any third countries. It is necessary to ensure security of the Russian taskforce at Syria’s Hmeymim, Russian president’s special envoy for the Middle East and North Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told TASS on Friday, commenting on Western countries’ statements that supplies of these systems would destabilize the situation in the region.

"Just the other way round, it will only boost security. Because the security situation that has been in that country resulted in the death of 15 our servicemen. The security situation that has been and the stability that has been - if now some of our Western partners say that ‘destabilization’ - are absolutely unacceptable for us, we utterly disagree with that," he said.

"It is an element of boosting security, and, what is most important, it is not aimed at any third party. It is a purely defensive system geared to ensure security of our citizens, our servicemen at Hmeymim," he stressed.

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said earlier that supplies of Russian S-300 systems to Syria would heighten the threat to stability in the Middle East. Pentagon described such Russia’s step as irresponsible. The French foreign ministry said that supplies of such weapons would present a risk of military escalation.