Russian, Egyptian leaders to discuss military-technical cooperation Oct 17

Military & Defense
October 05, 20:13 UTC+3

Russia's deputy foreign minister said the visit was being prepared ' with great energy'

© AP Photo/Hussein Malla

RHODES, October 5. /TASS/. The presidents of Russia and Egypt Vladimir Putin and Abdel Fattah el-Sisi will discuss military-technical cooperation during the Egyptian leader’s visit to Russia on October 17, Russian presidential envoy for the Middle Eastern and African countries, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told TASS in an interview.

"This visit is being prepared with great energy. Everything will be discussed, because it will be the most important summit level meeting," Bogdanov said, when asked if the presidents would discuss military-technical cooperation.

He added that Egyptian officials might have other meetings in Moscow "with the heads of government and the speaker of the Federal Assembly, to be attended by government ministers and legislators.".

