Russia to continue talks with India on supply of frigates

NEW DELHI, October 5. /TASS/. Russia and India have not yet signed an agreement on the supply of four Russian Project 11356 frigates and the talks will be continued, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"No, the work will be continued," the Kremlin spokesman said, replying to a question about whether the corresponding agreement had been signed on the sidelines of a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to India.

The Indian media earlier reported that India intended to sign an agreement on purchasing four Project 11356 frigates from Russia. The warships are designed to strike enemy surface ships and submarines both in the close and distant oceanic zones, fight air targets on their own and as part of a naval task force.