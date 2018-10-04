Senior military official says India seeks Russia’s support in modernizing army

MOSCOW, October 4./TASS/. Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army, General Bipin Rawat, said on Thursday India sought Russia’s support in the purchase of new arms and in modernizing the army.

"The Indian army is going through the phase of modernization. We need to buy new systems of arms, adopt new technologies," the general said at talks with Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov. "And with this in view, we hope to get support from Russia," the general said. He expressed gratitude for a possibility given to him during the visit to Russia to familiarize himself with capabilities of the Russian Armed Forces, including the land troops.

"The visit of my delegation to Russia strengthens ties between our armed forces and countries," Bipin Rawat said, adding that Russia had always stood by the side of India during hard times. The general said the two countries should seek to bring relations to a next, higher level.