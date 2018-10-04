Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Senior military official says India seeks Russia’s support in modernizing army

Military & Defense
October 04, 18:46 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The chief of Army Staff said India sought Russia’s support in the purchase of new arms and in modernizing the army

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Putin arrives in New Delhi

MOSCOW, October 4./TASS/. Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army, General Bipin Rawat, said on Thursday India sought Russia’s support in the purchase of new arms and in modernizing the army.

"The Indian army is going through the phase of modernization. We need to buy new systems of arms, adopt new technologies," the general said at talks with Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov. "And with this in view, we hope to get support from Russia," the general said. He expressed gratitude for a possibility given to him during the visit to Russia to familiarize himself with capabilities of the Russian Armed Forces, including the land troops.

"The visit of my delegation to Russia strengthens ties between our armed forces and countries," Bipin Rawat said, adding that Russia had always stood by the side of India during hard times. The general said the two countries should seek to bring relations to a next, higher level.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Russia's rotorcraft industry turns 70: How the historic helicopter sector took off
5
Second Lada class submarine launched in St. Petersburg
15
Russian, Chinese militaries put their power on display in dramatic drills
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to take diplomatic, military steps in response to US experiments in Georgia
2
Russia wants answers from US, Georgia on bioweapons at Lugar Center
3
Israel can’t stop operations in Syria even though Damascus now has S-300s
4
Russia to create Moon-linked transport system
5
European Union seriously concerned about cyberattack on OPCW
6
Russia's ship design bureau comes up with catamaran aircraft carrier concept
7
Dutch ‘OPCW hacker attack’ hype link in chain of massive anti-Russian crusade — legislator
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT