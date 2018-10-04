Putin to visit India, sign contract on S-400 missile systems delivery

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will make an official visit to India on October 4-5, the Kremlin press service said. Putin will hold talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi where they plan to discuss the key aspects of further development of Russian-Indian strategic partnership, exchange opinions on pressing international and regional matters. After the talks, Putin and Modi are expected to sign a number of bilateral documents.

The Russian president is also scheduled to meet with India's President Ram Nath Kovind, as well as to attend the Russian-Indian business forum.

The two sides are expected to sign a contract on delivering Russia's S-400 Triumf missile systems to India. The deal will be worth over $5 billion.