Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian, Jordanian militaries ink memo on military cooperation

Military & Defense
October 03, 21:01 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The document envisages strengthening defence cooperation, joining efforts and of sharing the relevant experience between the two nations

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russia and Jordan have signed a memorandum on cooperation in defense technology, Jordan’s Petra news agency said on Wednesday.

Director of the Jordanian Armed Forces’ Planning, Organization and Defense Resources Department, Lieutenant General Nassar Athamneh and Deputy Director of Russia's Military-Technical Cooperation Federal Service Alexei Frolkin put their signatures under the document.

According to Petra, the memorandum pursues a goal of strengthening cooperation, of joining efforts and of sharing experience between the two friendly nations in the field of defense.

The agency has not elaborated on details of the agreement.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Russia's rotorcraft industry turns 70: How the historic helicopter sector took off
5
Second Lada class submarine launched in St. Petersburg
15
Russian, Chinese militaries put their power on display in dramatic drills
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Israel can’t stop operations in Syria even though Damascus now has S-300s
2
Russia welcomes position of Austria supporting Nord Stream 2
3
Russia keeping close eye on US missile banned under INF Treaty, says senior diplomat
4
Putin bashes ex-Russian intelligence officer Skripal as ‘traitor and scum’
5
Problem of man-made emissions cannot be resolved without US, Putin believes
6
Putin castigates US for single-handedly undermining dollar’s credibility
7
Greek prosecutors launch criminal proceedings against Russian bitcoin suspect
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT