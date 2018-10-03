Russian, Jordanian militaries ink memo on military cooperation

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russia and Jordan have signed a memorandum on cooperation in defense technology, Jordan’s Petra news agency said on Wednesday.

Director of the Jordanian Armed Forces’ Planning, Organization and Defense Resources Department, Lieutenant General Nassar Athamneh and Deputy Director of Russia's Military-Technical Cooperation Federal Service Alexei Frolkin put their signatures under the document.

According to Petra, the memorandum pursues a goal of strengthening cooperation, of joining efforts and of sharing experience between the two friendly nations in the field of defense.

The agency has not elaborated on details of the agreement.