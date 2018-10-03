Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian-Indian counterterrorism exercise Indra to be held on November 18-28

Military & Defense
October 03, 7:27 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

The Russian side plans to send about 250 servicemen to participate in the Indra-2018 drills

© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

VLADIVOSTOK, October 3. /TASS/. The joint Russian-Indian counter-terrorism exercise, Indra-2018, will be held on November 18-28 in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, the press service of Russia’s Eastern Military District said on Wednesday.

"The final conference on preparations for the joint Russian-Indian exercise, Indra-2018, has taken place in India. The sides agreed that the exercise will be held at a training ground near the town of Babina in the state of Uttar Pradesh of the Republic of India, from November 18 to November 28, 2018," the press service said in a statement.

"The Russian side plans to send about 250 servicemen of motorized infantry units of the Eastern Military District, deployed in the Primorye Region [in the Far East]," the statement reads.

The joint Russian-Indian counter-terrorism exercises, Indra, have been held regularly since 2003. The previous military maneuvers took place in 2017 in Russia’s Far Eastern region of Primorye and at naval training grounds of Russia’s Pacific Fleet.

