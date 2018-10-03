Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian Aerospace Forces track down over 40 launches of missiles, space rockets in 2018

Military & Defense
October 03, 7:25 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Space Forces also recorded 10 potentially dangerous approaches of space objects to Russian satellites between January and September

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. The Space Forces of the Russian Aerospace Forces have detected and tracked down more than 40 domestic and foreign launches of ballistic missiles and space rockets since the start of the year, the Russian Defense Ministry’s Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper said on Wednesday.

Besides, more than 900 space objects were detected and recorded for further observation in the reported period.

Since the start of the year, over 500 spacecraft have been put into orbit worldwide, while 180 were deorbited, the paper said.

The Space Forces also recorded 10 potentially dangerous approaches of space objects to Russian satellites between January and September.

In the first nine months of 2018, a total of six ballistic missiles and space rockets were launched from the Plesetsk space center in northern Russia, Krasnaya Zvezda said.

