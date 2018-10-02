Russian Aerospace Force starts strategic exercise involving Tu-160, Tu-95MS bombers

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Strategic bombers Tupolev-160 and Tupolev-95MS and long-range bombers Tupolev-22M3 from three Aerospace Force regiments are involved in a just-started strategic exercise, the Defense Ministry’s press-service told the media on Tuesday.

The exercise is part of the 2018 routine checks of the Armed Forces.

"Participating in it are crews of strategic missile bombers Tupolev-160 and Tupolev-95MS and long-range bombers Tupolev-22M3 from three air regiments stationed in the Saratov, Kaluga and Murmansk regions," the Defense Ministry said.

Tanker planes Ilyushin-78 from the separate long-range aviation regiment were commissioned to take part in the drills.

"All in all the exercise encompasses 20 aircraft and ten airdromes in the Western, Central and Eastern military districts," the Defense Ministry said.

The pilots will practice redeployment to tactical airdromes, refueling in flight and attacks against surface targets at proving grounds.