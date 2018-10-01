Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian Aerospace Force carries out no imprecise airstrikes in three years

Military & Defense
October 01, 4:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Viktor Bondarev stressed that all kinds of aircraft are equipped with cutting-edge control systems, which make it possible to use unguided weapons as accurately as possible

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Aerospace Force has not carried out a single imprecise airstrike in the three years of its Syrian operation, Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Defense and Security Committee Chairman Viktor Bondarev told reporters.

"The Russian Aerospace Force has not carried out imprecise airstrikes in all the three years it has been active in Syria, while taking into consideration the country’s climate and the fact that it was a new region for them, their efficiency says a lot," said Bondarev, who is a former Aerospace Force commander. "A large number of sorties, the precise use of weapons and the good condition of equipment prove that Russia’s aircraft are effective and Russian pilots are well-trained," he added.

Bondarev stressed that "all kinds of aircraft are equipped with cutting-edge control systems, which make it possible to use unguided weapons as accurately as possible."

"All in all, I would like to point out that there has recently been no military campaign more efficient and effective than the Russian anti-terrorism operation in Syria," he concluded.

Russia’s Aerospace Force began launching airstrikes on Syrian targets belonging to the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) three years ago. Damascus currently controls nearly all of the country’s territory, except for the de-escalation zone in the Idlib province, while the last IS stronghold in southern Syria was eliminated in early August.

