Russia lost 112 servicemen over three years of counter-terror operation in Syria - MP

Сhairman of the defense and security committee of Russia’s Federation Council upper parliament house and former commander of Russia’s aerospace forces Viktor Bondarev © Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russia’s losses over the three years of its operation in Syria have amounted to 112 people, a senior Russian lawmaker said on Sunday.

"As of today, the losses of our armed forces in Syria stand at 112 people, with the crashes of An-26 and Il-20 accounting for about a half of them," Viktor Bondarev, chairman of the defense and security committee of Russia’s Federation Council upper parliament house and former commander of Russia’s aerospace forces, told journalists.

"Material losses include eight planes, seven helicopters and, probably, one or two armored personnel carriers and armored motorcars," he added.

Bondarev recalled that in the first three years of the war in Afghanistan, almost 4,800 Soviet soldiers had been killed, "at least 60 tanks, at least 400 armored vehicles, 15 planes and 97 helicopters" had been lost. "Let us compare with the ‘progressive West’: over the three years of the war in Iraq (2003-2006) the US-led coalition lost 2,515 servicemen, including 2,309 Americans, ten to twenty Abrams ranks, several dozens of armored personnel carriers, at least 50 Bradley fighting vehicles, 15 planes and about 80 helicopters," he noted.

"Russia’s counter-terrorist operation in Syria has demonstrated: we have learnt how to conduct warfare. As the major criterion of military prowess is not the very fact of victory but its price," he stressed.

Operation in Syria helped protect Russia from flows of terrorists

Russia’s counter-terrorist operation in Syria has helped protect Russia from terrorists as many of them had Russian passports, a senior Russian lawmaker said.

"When we launched our operation against international terrorism in Syria three years ago, more than two thirds of that country’s territory was controlled by Islamic State, Jabhat al-Nusra (both outlawed in Russia as terrorist operations) and other terrorist organizations whose atrocities terrorized the local population," Viktor Bondarev, chairman of the defense and security committee of Russia’s Federation Council upper parliament house and former commander of Russia’s aerospace forces, told journalists. He noted that these groups "are operating not only in the Middle East and their members are not only Arabs."

He cited data from the Russian General Staff indicating that "about 4,000 militants with Russian passports and about 5,000 citizens of post-Soviet republics fought for Islamic State." In his words, this statistics cover only those who were identified.

"Most of them were well-trained and were ready to take arms. And these people had Russian passports and could enter out country any time. Should we were not fighting against international terrorism outside our country, this flow might have flooded back to Russia," he said.

"It means we have done two things of paramount importance: we have liberated Syria from terrorists (more than 98% of its territory is free from them) and we have protected Russia," he stressed.

About 85,000 terrorists killed in Syria by Russian aerospace forces

About 85,000 terrorists were killed in airstrikes delivered by Russia’s aerospace forces over the three years of the counter-terrorist operation in Syria, Viktor Bondarev, chairman of the defense and security committee of Russia’s Federation Council upper parliament house and former commander of Russia’s aerospace forces, said.

"Over the three years, tens of thousands of terrorists’ targets - munitions depots, strongholds, control centers - have been hit. About 100,000 terrorists have been killed, with about 85,000 of them neutralized by our aerospace forces," he said, noting "the high precision of the use of air weapons."

"Our aerospace forces have been delivering and continue to deliver pinpoint strikes on terrorists’ targets," he stressed.

The Russian taskforce, in his words, has managed to stop terrorists’ attacks, break their defense and gain a stronghold for Syrian government forces. "The tasks we set in Syria have been accomplished. The majority of Syria’s territory has been liberated from terrorists," he said, adding he is convinced that remaining militants will in the long run be done away with.