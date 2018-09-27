Two Syrian governorates come under shelling by militants - Russian reconciliation center

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Numerous ceasefire violations by militants were reported over the past 24 hours in Syria, with settlements in the Latakia and Aleppo governorates coming under shelling, including from positions of pro-Turkish groups, chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties Vladimir Savchenko said on Wednesday.

"During the day, shelling attacks were reported from the settlements of Safsafa (four times), Jubb al-Mgara (rwice), Jubb al-Zarur (twice), Ikko, Nahsheba, Darh abu-Assad and Beit Smayra in the Latakia governorate, Aleppo’s Makanis al-Duwayri (twice) neighborhood, the area around the research center (twice), the Castello district and western suburbs. Apart from that, the settlement of Tadef (twice) in the Aleppo governorate from the positions of the Syrian Free Army located in the territory near the city of al-Bab that is controlled by pro-Turkish groups," he said.

According to Savchenko, as many as 102 people, including 38 children, left the Idlib de-escalation zone via the Abu al-Duhur humanitarian corridor. Medical assistance was rendered to 62 Syrians, including 31 children.

Throughout the day, officers of the Russian reconciliation center conducted a humanitarian operation in the city of Daraa. As many as 450 bags with food products with an overall weight of 1.95 tonnes were delivered to the city.

"A charitable action was conducted in Aleppo’s Sheikh Khoder neighborhood, where a tonne of freshly baked bread was distributed among civilians. Humanitarian assistance was delivered to the families of 15 killed Syrian servicemen in Aleppo’s Shaiban Pasha, Sheikh Fars, al-Qasidiya, Sheikh Khoder and al-Sahur neighborhoods," Savchenko added.

Russian reconciliation center

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes.